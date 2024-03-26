Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim surpasses 200m Spotify streams with ‘Unforgiven’By Hwang You-mee
Published : March 26, 2024 - 17:09
Le Sserafim reached the 200 million streams milestone on Spotify with “Unforgiven (feat. Nile Rodgers),” according to agency Source Music on Tuesday.
It is the group’s fourth song to hit the mark, after “Fearless,” “Antifragile” and “Perfect Night.”
“Unforgiven” is the lead track from the five-member group's first full album of the same title that came out in May last year and debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 6. The album stayed on the chart for eight weeks in a row.
Meanwhile, Le Sserafim dropped its third EP, “Easy,” last month and placed it at No. 8 on Billboard 200 while the titular track became its first entry on the Hot 100, debuting at No. 99.
TXT to open pop-up store for EP No. 6
A pop-up store in Seoul will open April 3-14 to mark the release of Tomorrow X Together’s upcoming EP, according to Big Hit Music on Tuesday.
The store for the band’s sixth EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow” will be the first of its kind hosted by the fivesome in Korea and will realize two of the four concepts of the album: “Light” and “Promise.” Visitors will be able to experience the narrative of the album which follows how they remember a vow from the past and set out to search for “you” to keep their words.
The mini album will be unveiled on April 6 and consists of seven tracks including the focus track “Deja vu,” a trap tune co-authored by head producer Bang Si-hyuk, as per the tracklist uploaded also on Tuesday.
In May, the five members will hold a concert in Seoul and begin touring the US.
Stray Kids celebrates 6th debut anniversary
Stray Kids unveiled a slew of content on Monday to mark the sixth anniversary of its debut, according to label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.
Starting with a group photograph of the eight members, they surprised fans with a batch of pictures and a short-from video before taking to its YouTube channel to celebrate the day with fans across the world.
From Friday to Sunday, the band will host its fourth fan meet themed after a “magic school” in Seoul and in April, will greet fans in Osaka and Saitama, Japan.
Separately, this summer will be another high season for the octet as it is set to headline three major music festivals: I-Days in Milan on July 12, British Summer Time Hyde Park in London two days later and Lollapalooza Chicago in August.
Ex-NCT Lucas to drop solo single next month
Lucas, formerly of NCT, is gearing up to bring out his first solo single album on April 1, SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.
Single “Renegade” will contain three English-language songs -- the titular track as well as “Dip It Low” and “Crushing On You.”
After the release of the album, Lucas will launch a fan concert tour in Asia. He will visit Hong Kong on April 13 before heading to Jakarta, Indonesia; Taipei, Taiwan; and Manila, the Philippines, until mid-June and is likely to add more destinations to the tour.
He is returning to the spotlight after a three-year hiatus. After a scandalous controversy in August 2021, the idol apologized and quit NCT and Way V months later, but stayed with the label.
