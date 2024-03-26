EXO D.O., Suho to hold stand-alone concerts

Two EXO bandmates will meet with fans through solo performances to strengthen their respective standing as solo artists.

D.O. will meet with global fans at his first solo Asian fan concert tour, "Bloom." He is to perform in 11 cities, starting with his two days of concerts in Seoul on June 8 and 9.

He will then perform in Taipei, Taiwan on June 22, Hong Kong on June 29, Jakarta, Indonesia on July 12, Tokyo on July 18, Nagoya, Japan on July 19, Osaka, Japan on July 21, Bangkok on Aug. 10, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Aug. 17, Manila, the Philippines on Aug. 31 and Singapore on Sept. 28.

Details concerning the performance venues and tickets are yet to be unveiled.

Meanwhile, EXO leader Suho has also announced his first solo concert schedule.

Suho's first solo concerts, dubbed "Welcome to Su: Home," will take place at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul, on May 25 and 26.

Since debuting in EXO, Suho has also been actively pursuing a solo career. He has released two solo mini albums, "Self-Portrait" in 2020 and "Grey Suit" in 2022. He has also been included on various original soundtracks, including for Netflix series “Gyeongseong Creature.”

Suho will also release a new solo album ahead of his concerts, and plays a leading role in new MBN drama series "Missing Crown Prince," which premieres April 13.