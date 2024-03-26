Boynextdoor to hold first fanmeeting at Olympic Hall

Up-and-coming K-pop boy group Boynextdoor will hold its first fan meeting in June.

Boynextdoor uploaded a poster on the group's official social media channel and global fandom platform Weverse Community announcing that the "2024 Boynextdoor Fanmeeting ONEDOORFUL Day" will be held both in-person and online at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, June 1-2.

The fan meeting will commemorate the first anniversary of Boynextdoor, which debuted on May 30 last year.

Meanwhile, Boynextdoor will return with its second mini-album "HOW?" on April 15. The group's agency, KOZ Entertainment, explained that the upcoming album will complete the trilogy of first love stories which began with the group's debut single "WHO!" This was followed by "WHY..." -- the group's first mini-album. The group made it to the US Billboard 200 chart with "WHY..." 112 days after its debut.

The six-member band is promoting "Kitschcore" as the keyword for the new album, indicating that the group has added a kitsch style to its familiar, friendly image.