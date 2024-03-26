Decoding popular lingo for deeper insight into Korean college culture

Here provided are explanations of Korean college culture and its related terms to assist undergraduates and others on their journey.

Fluency in the terminology of college life here unlocks a deeper understanding of the local campus culture, enriching every aspect of the student experience.

As spring heralds the arrival of a new semester, young college students, first-years in particular, brim with eager anticipation for a fresh campus experience.

'Hakbeon' to navigate campus connections

Unlike in the United States, where one's class year is the year a student is expected to graduate, for universities in South Korea, one's class year is the year of entry.

So here's the first – and perhaps the most important — term to remember in Korean college life: “hakbeon.”

Regardless of one's year of expected graduation, one's “hakbeon” remains unchanged for Korean students and plays a crucial role in forming relations among peers, upperclass and underclass students.

When encountering an alum from the same school, it’s essential to inquire, “What is your hakbeon?”

This information helps identify whether the person is your "seonbae," (senior) "hubae,” (junior) or “donggi” (student in the same year).

First-years, particularly during the first few months of their first semester, are often called “saenaegi,” which can be translated as "newcomer" or "newbie."

While the term "saenaegi" contains the youthful spirit and excitement of first-year campus life, there is a group of students whose presence is marked by a distinctly different vibe: "bokhaksaeng."

Although the term’s literal translation refers to students who have returned to school after a period of absence, it is widely used to address the male, typically older, students who have resumed their studies after completing Korea's mandatory military service.

They are often perceived as clumsy, awkward and unable to fit in, especially around younger students. They are even humorously likened to fossils, “hwaseok” in Korean, to exaggerate them now being 1-2 years older than their classmates.

Bokhaksaeng are therefore more likely to fall into the “assa” category, or "outsiders" who prefer solitude and struggle to readapt to college life again, as opposed to being “inssa.”

Coming from "insider," inssa are those who are outgoing, enjoy group activities and are always in the know about what’s happening in their respective social group.

We often see inssa dating other students from the same campus or department, forming "CC," or "campus couples."