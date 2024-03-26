LG CNS, Vietnam’s FPT team up for DX innovation

LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon (center, second row), FPT Corp. CEO Nguyen Van Khoa (on Hyun’s left) and other company officials pose for a photo during the MOU signing ceremony held in Seoul last week. (LG CNS)

South Korean IT solutions provider LG CNS said Tuesday it has teamed up with Vietnam’s largest IT firm to carry out the group’s digital transformation project there.

LG CNS recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Hanoi-based FPT Corp. at the Korean IT solutions provider’s headquarters in Seoul. The recent deal is the outcome of the two firms’ years of cooperation as IT partners since 2019, LG CNS officials said.

FPT Corp. is a global IT company leading Vietnam's digital transformation, or DX for short, in various industries such as communications, IT and education. It employs about 73,000 workers.

Under the deal, the Korean IT solutions provider will promote the advancement of the digital customer relationship management system at the group’s telecom unit, FPT Telecom, and strengthen customer management by combining its big data platform with the CRM system.

To improve work productivity, it will apply generative artificial intelligence technology to content production for marketing activities and realize an AI-based conversational chatbot and consultation assistant for the telecom firm’s customer service center.

Starting with FPT Telecom, the companies plan to expand cooperation with other affiliates within FPT Corp. and further pursue entry into the global market together for more joint projects. To this end, they decided to form a joint task force and strengthen business cooperation with LG CNS' Vietnamese subsidiary.

“Based on LG CNS' DX technologies such as generative AI and big data, we will support FPT Corp. to create differentiated customer value and jointly discover various business models with FPT,” LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon said.

FPT Corp. CEO Nguyen Van Khoa said, “We will actively cooperate with LG CNS, Korea's leading DX company, to further strengthen our business competitiveness and realize digital innovation across the group.”

Meanwhile, LG CNS has carried out various DX projects both in and out the country. In November last year, it signed a partnership with New York City, seeking business expansion in North America.