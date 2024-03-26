Seoul to redevelop northern districts

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday unveiled plans to transform parts of the city north of the Han River from a commuter town into a futuristic economic district.

During the briefing, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the city government plans to redevelop the northeastern and northwestern districts in Seoul by easing regulations placed on old residential and commercial areas, turning them into high-tech industrial clusters and advanced residential areas with leisure and green spaces.

A total of 11 districts in northeastern and northwestern Seoul will be a part of the city’s redevelopment project. The districts include Gangbuk-gu, Gwangjin-gu, Nowon-gu, Dobong-gu, Seongdong-gu, Seongbuk-gu, Jungnang-gu, Mapo-gu, Seodaemun-gu and Eunpyeong-gu.

According to the city government, the 11 districts make up around 40 percent of Seoul and are home to 4.48 million people, which is nearly 43 percent of the city’s total population.

“Despite its large area and population numbers, the total area with commercial facilities is small and its gross regional domestic product is at the bottom of the list,” said Oh during Tuesday’s briefing.

Around 46 percent of the city's worn-down apartment buildings, built between 1970 and 1980, are concentrated in these areas. The city government said it will develop these old residential areas to “resemble new cities” by easing reconstruction and redevelopment regulations.

Additionally, the level of “deterioration” that qualifies residential buildings for redevelopment will be eased from 67 percent to 60 percent. Low-rise residential buildings that do not have corridors with a width of 6 meters, or a sufficient width to escape in case of a fire hazard, will also be eligible for redevelopment. According to the city government, these eased reconstruction regulations will allow the total area qualified for development in the region to increase from 2.86 million square meters to 8 million square meters.

The “Commercial Area Quota System,” which allocates the total number of commercial spaces that are allowed to be set up in a certain region, will also be abolished in northern Seoul. The city government plans to add more than two to three times the current number of commercial facilities in northern Seoul in a bid to help revitalize the local economy by attracting more businesses and creating jobs.

The city government also mentioned that it will add more small-scale green spaces near residential areas and city boulevards, as well as waterfront areas by 2025. More cultural spaces, such as sports complexes and libraries, will also be established.

“Northern Seoul has been excluded from urban development over the past 50 years,” said Oh. “The city government will provide extensive support and ease its regulations to transform the region from being a commuter town into a futuristic, economic city that drives Seoul’s city competitiveness.”

Tuesday’s plans to redevelop northern Seoul is the city government’s second set of plans associated with its “Major Urban Renewal Project.” On Feb. 27, the Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled a set of plans to redevelop southwest Seoul into an innovative urban district as its first "Major Urban Renewal Project."