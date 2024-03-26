Home

Overseas voting to kick off this week ahead of April 10 elections

By Yonhap

Published : March 26, 2024 - 11:19

    • Link copied

A screen displayed at the National Election Commission headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, shows statistics on candidate registrations for the April 10 general elections on Monday. (Yonhap) A screen displayed at the National Election Commission headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, shows statistics on candidate registrations for the April 10 general elections on Monday. (Yonhap)

Overseas voting for the April 10 general elections is set to kick off this week and run for the next six days at 220 polling stations across 115 countries, the National Election Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 147,989 people are eligible for overseas voting set for Wednesday through Monday, the NEC said.

Eligible voters unable to participate in the overseas voting or those wishing to cast their ballots in South Korea can do so on the voting day if they report to regional election commissions between April 2-10, the NEC said. (Yonhap)

