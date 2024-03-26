Overseas voting to kick off this week ahead of April 10 elections

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Fatphobia pervasive in Korea
-
2
Professors tender resignations despite Seoul’s offer of dialogue
-
3
Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
-
4
‘If Trump wins, Yoon may be pushed aside in US talks with North Korea’
-
5
[News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight
Overseas voting to kick off this week ahead of April 10 electionsBy Yonhap
Published : March 26, 2024 - 11:19
Overseas voting for the April 10 general elections is set to kick off this week and run for the next six days at 220 polling stations across 115 countries, the National Election Commission said Tuesday.
A total of 147,989 people are eligible for overseas voting set for Wednesday through Monday, the NEC said.
Eligible voters unable to participate in the overseas voting or those wishing to cast their ballots in South Korea can do so on the voting day if they report to regional election commissions between April 2-10, the NEC said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Professors tender resignations despite Seoul’s offer of dialogue
-
Consumer sentiment snaps 3-month rise in March
-
[Election Battlefield] Power of young voters gains traction in chip cluster