[Today’s K-pop] Illit ready to show ‘Super Real Me’By Hwang You-mee
Published : March 25, 2024 - 18:14
Girl group Illit held its debut showcase in Seoul on Monday, introducing the group's first EP, “Super Real Me.”
The five bandmates exuded positive energy and confidence, saying their strength lies in being “overly immersed” on stage. Off the stage, though, they will show who they really are, the bandmates added.
In line with the candid message of the debut album – “my real story also is the best story” -- the bandmates did not hesitate to admit that they are dreaming big: coming in first place on a TV music chart show with focus track “Magnetic” and picking up a rookie award.
Besides the main track co-written by Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk, three more tracks on the album show off a teen vibe fit for a group of five all aged under 20.
Stray Kids to sing on Japanese soundtrack
Stray Kids will participate in the original soundtrack for a Japanese drama series for the first time, YG Entertainment announced.
The band will sing the theme song for “Re: Revenge - Yokubo No Hate Ni,” a thriller series set in a general hospital that starts airing on April 11 on Fuji TV.
“Why?” has been written by 3Racha, the songwriting trio within the eight-member act that consists of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.
The group picked up a trophy at the 2024 Japan Gold Disc Awards with its first EP in Japan, “Social Path (Feat. Lisa) / Super Bowl - Japanese Ver.” which logged 1 million shipments after topping Oricon’s weekly and monthly album rankings.
Meanwhile, Stray Kids are set to host offline fan events in Japan, dubbed "SKZ Toy World," at Kyocera Dome in Osaka and Belluna Dome in Saitama on April 7-8 and 27-28, respectively.
EXO’s D.O., Suho get busy as solo acts
D.O. of EXO will launch a solo fan concert tour in Asia, starting with a two gigs in Seoul on June 8 and 9, agency Company Soosoo said Monday.
The singer and actor will visit 10 more cities in the regions: Taiwan's capital Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Bangkok, the Philippines' capital Manila, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Singapore, as well as three cities in Japan.
It is the first time D.O. will host such an event on his own. The tour is to end in late September.
Suho also is planning solo concerts in Seoul on May 25 and 26, according to label SM Entertainment.
At his first solo live show, “Welcome to Su:Home,” the musician will perform songs from his two solo albums – “Self-Portrait” and “Grey Suit.” He is preparing to bring out another in the second quarter of this year.
Boynextdoor to hold 1st fan meetup in June
Boynextdoor announced plans to meet fans for the first time in an even it's calling “Onedoorful Day” via agency KOZ Entertainment on Monday.
The rookie band will hold the event in Seoul on June 1 and 2, following the first anniversary of its debut.
On April 15, the six bandmates will return with second EP “How?” The EP will wrap up its three-part series themed after first love. A trailer video for the upcoming album uploaded Friday followed the band happily cocooned in puppy love, roaming around different places before that bubble pops.
Later Monday, the group was to drop another hint at the album on social media.
