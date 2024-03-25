NCT Dream newly interpretes dream with ‘Dream()scape’

From left: NCT Dream members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Jisung, Haechan and Chenle pose for a photo during a press conference held at Grand Walkerhill Seoul, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Hwang Yun-ha/The Korea Herald)

NCT Dream, a cheery boy group that sings of dreams and hopes, returned to the stage with a mature, confident image, confronting wounds and inner troubles.

The septet's new album “Dream()scape” contains six tracks including the title track “Smoothie.” It is the group's first album in eight months since the third full-length album “ISTJ.”

"We've so far shown our passionate, hopeful and bright sides, but this time we've prepared an album that those without a dream or those searching for a dream can sympathize with," said group leader Mark at a press conference at Grand Walkerhill Seoul on Monday.

"We also have pain, and there were times when we didn't have a dream, so I think we can embrace people who have a similar feeling," he said.

The title track, "Smoothie," is a hip-hop track with 808 bass, a snare rhythm, and a whispery chorus.

In the lyrics, the group says it will challenge prejudices, criticisms, and negative feelings toward them, and destroy them.

"Usually, smoothies have a refreshing and sweet image, but we have a black smoothie in the music video. We crush negative emotions and turn them into a smoothie," said Mark.

Renjun hinted that a scene in the trailer video shows a glimpse of the album’s message.

“Other parts of our body look fine except the wounded feet," he explained. "It signifies that although everyone seems to be doing well, there can be hidden pain. The new album started with the idea that everyone might be suffering from their wounds somewhere.”

As much as the message matters, the group worked to maximise the quality of music and sound, Haechan added.

"Usually, the album starts with a title track, but we didn't follow the rules this time," he said. "We put a lot of thought into making a better album."

As a team famous for splendid choreography and performance, the septet was confident about its powerful, even fierce, dance. “It consists of a choreography that is so intense that it is considered the most difficult choreography ever. But the chorus choreography has a rather relaxed mood,” explained Jisung, the youngest member of the group.

The album tracks also contain the concerns and efforts of the members.

Jisung chose "Unknown" as the song that best fits the album's message, conveying comfort.

"The song is dreamy, but the melody is catchy and will stay in the memory for a long time," he said.

Mark and Zeno helped write the rap lyrics.

"Usually, one person does a verse and passes the next part to the other member. But this time, we wrote a rap that goes back and forth between the two of us,” said Mark.

"Breathing," Chenle and Jaemin's favorite song, features emotional melodies and raps. "I wrote the rap parts thinking about NCTzen, our fans," said Jaemin.

“I recorded this song with emotion, not with my vocal cords,” added Renjun.

Following the album’s release, NCT Dream will kick off its third world tour, “The Dream Show 3,” with three concerts in Seoul starting May 2.