[AtoZ into Korean mind] Fatphobia pervasive in Korea

"Your face looks good."

When Justin Ku first heard this remark from one of his relatives here, he took it as a compliment. He later discovered that the phrase is more often used by Koreans to point out when you've gained weight.

"I was shocked by how casually they said it," said Ku, 34, who had emigrated to the US when he was young and moved back to Korea as an adult.

Ku is not alone in his surprise at the prevalence of body-shaming embedded in the fatphobic social atmosphere of Korea.

This issue gained attention here last year when a TikTok video went viral, sparking an online debate.

The video featured the interior of a Seoul subway station with a pictogram on the ground depicting an overweight body shape with an arrow directing such riders to take the escalator, next to another pictogram of a standard-looking, slim body and an arrow instructing such other riders to take the stairs.

While commenters debated the original intention of the pictograms, many interpreted them as an everyday display of fat-shaming.

Good intentions?

In Korea, comments that could be perceived as fatphobic are often accepted and regarded as well-meaning, rooted in a concern for one’s health.

Expressions like "If you enjoyed it, it's 0 calories," and "If it's delicious, you won't get fat" are often shared in a lighthearted way, typically before or after indulging in consuming a lot of calories, as a playful justification for enjoying them.

"I use those phrases a lot casually with my friends," said Min Soo-yeon, a 31-year-old office worker in Seoul.

"Honestly, I don't see much of a problem using them. They're just a fun way of saying, 'Let's enjoy high-calorie foods without feeling guilty or having concerns about gaining weight.'"

But some critics say the expressions ironically underscore the extensive focus on weight management in Korea. While these sayings appear to brush off calorie concerns, they actually highlight the pervasive guilt associated with consuming too many calories.

What also lies underneath is a deeper, prevailing belief that being overweight implies a lack of self-control or discipline, and is the result of being lazy.

According to a 2021 survey conducted by the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity among 1,000 people aged 20 to 59, 58 percent agreed or strongly agreed that obese people look lazy, while 56 percent also agreed or strongly agreed that obese people seem to lack willpower and self-control.

These factors easily normalize negativity toward larger bodies.

This trend is particularly prevalent among K-pop singers, who are praised for their self-discipline when staying thin and criticized harshly for any weight gain.

In 2021, Itzy's Yuna, at the age of 17, openly discussed her dietary habits, emphasizing how she only eats chicken breast and salad without dressing for dinner in order to stay thin.

She received praise for what was perceived as doing a good job at "self-management," or "jagi gwalli" in Korean, a term which means maintaining one's physical appearance, fitness and health, but is often used to refer to staying thin.

However, in 2022, Ive's Liz, also 17 at the time, faced harsh online criticism for gaining weight. Many Koreans claimed she was failing at such self-management, asserting that staying thin is one of her responsibilities as a K-pop band member.