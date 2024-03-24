Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and People Power Party interim leader Han Dong-hoon on Friday look around the salvaged remains of the warship Cheonan, which was destroyed by a North Korean torpedo attack 14 years ago, in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Presidential office)

The ruling party head on Sunday slammed main opposition leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung for his speech on the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's stance on the South Korea-China relationship, accusing the Democratic Party of Korea as being subservient to China.

Han Dong-hoon, interim chair of the ruling People Power Party, said in a meeting of the party's election committee on Sunday that Lee's comment Friday "reaffirms the Democratic Party of Korea's perception of itself as a vassal to China."

This came two days after Lee's remarks during an election campaign event in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, indicating that Yoon and his government had marred Seoul's relationship with Beijing in a way that has taken a toll on people's livelihoods.

"Why does (the Yoon administration) dare to harass China?" Lee asked Friday.

He continued, posing with a Chinese hand gesture used to express gratitude, "Just say 'Xiexie' to China and just say 'Xiexie' to Taiwan, and there is no need to harass these countries." "Xiexie" is the Chinese expression for "thank you."

Lee's intention was to highlight the plight of Yoon's diplomatic stance to lean toward the United States in its Indo-Pacific strategy, repeatedly urging peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposing a change in the status quo in the region.

As a result, China, Lee claimed, "began to hate South Korea and does not buy South Korean goods."

He added, "Why should we intervene in the China-Taiwan relationship? No matter what unfolds in the Taiwan Strait, and no matter how the China-Taiwan relationship unravels, it has nothing to do with us. We just care about our livelihoods, and that would be enough."