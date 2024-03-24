Paris Baguette, Pascucci partner for Italian market entry

SPC Group's bakery chain Paris Baguette is poised to enter the Italian market in collaboration with Italian coffeehouse chain Caffe Pascucci.

SPC Group Chair Hur Young-in inked a business agreement with Mario Pascucci, CEO of the Italian coffee brand Caffe Pascucci, during Pascucci’s visit to Korea on Sunday, for the Korean franchise bakery's expansion to Italy. Paris Baguette's entry into Italy will mark its third expansion into Europe, following launches in France and Britain.

"Italy boasts the largest bakery market in the (European Union) and has a rich bread culture," Hur said. "It's a pivotal market in Europe, and we are delighted to collaborate with Pascucci, with whom we share a longstanding relationship."

Since the introduction of the Italian brand to Korea in 2002, Korea has emerged as the nation with the highest number of Caffe Pascucci stores over the span of two decades.

After the signing ceremony, Hur and Pascucci toured the flagship Paris Baguette store in southern Seoul, as well as the Lab of Paris Baguette, located in the IT Valley of Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province.