Paris Baguette, Pascucci partner for Italian market entry

Most Popular
-
1
Lim Yunchan concerts cancelled due to 'hand strain'
-
2
Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
-
3
Health care standoff to worsen amid looming resignations by med professors
-
4
Rumors of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating swirl after social media post
-
5
Govt. told to reward, not penalize, parental leave takers
-
6
Police praise landfill worker for returning W29m to owner
-
7
All 5 games sell out on 1st day of new KBO season
-
8
S. Korea offers condolences over Russian concert shooting
-
9
[Drama Tour] Relive scenes from ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ in streets of Jongno
-
10
Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies involvement
Paris Baguette, Pascucci partner for Italian market entryBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : March 24, 2024 - 14:47
SPC Group's bakery chain Paris Baguette is poised to enter the Italian market in collaboration with Italian coffeehouse chain Caffe Pascucci.
SPC Group Chair Hur Young-in inked a business agreement with Mario Pascucci, CEO of the Italian coffee brand Caffe Pascucci, during Pascucci’s visit to Korea on Sunday, for the Korean franchise bakery's expansion to Italy. Paris Baguette's entry into Italy will mark its third expansion into Europe, following launches in France and Britain.
"Italy boasts the largest bakery market in the (European Union) and has a rich bread culture," Hur said. "It's a pivotal market in Europe, and we are delighted to collaborate with Pascucci, with whom we share a longstanding relationship."
Since the introduction of the Italian brand to Korea in 2002, Korea has emerged as the nation with the highest number of Caffe Pascucci stores over the span of two decades.
After the signing ceremony, Hur and Pascucci toured the flagship Paris Baguette store in southern Seoul, as well as the Lab of Paris Baguette, located in the IT Valley of Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province.
The futuristic-themed branch could serve as a model for the Korean company's ambitions for the Italian market when it launches stores there, according to SPC Group.
"Paris Baguette, a global brand operating over 7,000 stores across 11 countries, is poised to resonate with Italian tastes. We are dedicated to ensuring Paris Baguette's successful establishment in both the Italian and European markets," Pascucci said.
When asked about the potential date of Paris Baguette's debut in Italy, an SPC official said the process is still in its initial phases and is expected to extend beyond this year.
"Some critical tasks remain, including addressing export ingredient regulations and obtaining necessary approvals essential for the brand's expansion into Italy," the official said.
More from Headlines
-
Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
-
[News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight
-
Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'