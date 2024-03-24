Agency denies Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating rumours

Most Popular
-
1
Lim Yunchan concerts cancelled due to 'hand strain'
-
2
Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
-
3
Health care standoff to worsen amid looming resignations by med professors
-
4
Rumors of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating swirl after social media post
-
5
Govt. told to reward, not penalize, parental leave takers
-
6
Police praise landfill worker for returning W29m to owner
-
7
All 5 games sell out on 1st day of new KBO season
-
8
S. Korea offers condolences over Russian concert shooting
-
9
[Drama Tour] Relive scenes from ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ in streets of Jongno
-
10
Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies involvement
Agency denies Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating rumoursBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : March 24, 2024 - 13:59
Rumors that South Korean actors Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun are dating, which began circulating following a post uploaded on the former's social media account, are untrue, said the agency representing Kim Soo-hyun, Sunday.
"The current rumors of Kim Soo-hyun's romantic involvement (with Kim Sae-ron) are groundless. The photos circulating online seem to have been taken during the time Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were signed with the same agency in the past, and the intention behind Kim Sae-ron's action (uploading the photo) is completely unknown," said Gold Medalist via a press release.
"Currently, there is widespread circulation of speculation on social media regarding (Kim Soo-hyun) due to the photo in question. Through our legal representative, the agency will vigorously respond to any malicious defamation and offensive postings that damage the actor's character and reputation," the press release said.
Kim Sae-ron posted and swiftly deleted a picture featuring herself and Kim Soo-hyun on her Instagram account, around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
After deleting the photo, Kim Sae-ron did not post any further updates.
Kim Sae-ron was represented by Gold Medalist from 2020 to 2022 before she terminated her contract following a drunk driving incident in 2022. In 2023, Kim Sae-ron was fined 20 million won ($15,000) for driving under the influence of alcohol and has not been seen in any projects since the incident.
Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun has been represented by Gold Medalist since 2020. He is currently starring as the main lead of the ongoing tvN drama "Queen of Tears." The series recently achieved a peak viewership rating of 13 percent for its fourth episode, which aired March 17.
More from Headlines
-
Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
-
[News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight
-
Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'