Agency denies Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating rumours

A photo uploaded to social media by Kim Sae-ron on Sunday shows the actor (left) next to actor Kim Soo-hyun. (Twitter)

Rumors that South Korean actors Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun are dating, which began circulating following a post uploaded on the former's social media account, are untrue, said the agency representing Kim Soo-hyun, Sunday.

"The current rumors of Kim Soo-hyun's romantic involvement (with Kim Sae-ron) are groundless. The photos circulating online seem to have been taken during the time Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were signed with the same agency in the past, and the intention behind Kim Sae-ron's action (uploading the photo) is completely unknown," said Gold Medalist via a press release.

"Currently, there is widespread circulation of speculation on social media regarding (Kim Soo-hyun) due to the photo in question. Through our legal representative, the agency will vigorously respond to any malicious defamation and offensive postings that damage the actor's character and reputation," the press release said.

Kim Sae-ron posted and swiftly deleted a picture featuring herself and Kim Soo-hyun on her Instagram account, around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

After deleting the photo, Kim Sae-ron did not post any further updates.

Kim Sae-ron was represented by Gold Medalist from 2020 to 2022 before she terminated her contract following a drunk driving incident in 2022. In 2023, Kim Sae-ron was fined 20 million won ($15,000) for driving under the influence of alcohol and has not been seen in any projects since the incident.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun has been represented by Gold Medalist since 2020. He is currently starring as the main lead of the ongoing tvN drama "Queen of Tears." The series recently achieved a peak viewership rating of 13 percent for its fourth episode, which aired March 17.