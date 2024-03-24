US lawmakers to visit S. Korea this week: sources

Most Popular
-
1
Doctors split over allocation plan
-
2
Congenital diseases of children born from mothers working at Samsung recognized as industrial accidents
-
3
Attorney who defended sex criminals withdraws Democratic Party candidacy
-
4
Lim Yunchan concerts cancelled due to 'hand strain'
-
5
Govt. agencies probed for alleged neglect in NK guard post verification
-
6
S. Korean celebrities call for action from major social media platforms against online phishing scams
-
7
‘Love you, darling’: Last message sent by captain found in ship's wreckage
-
8
Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
-
9
Poet Kim Hye-soon wins at National Book Critics Circle Awards
-
10
Heavy spring rain to fall until Saturday morning
US lawmakers to visit S. Korea this week: sourcesBy Yonhap
Published : March 24, 2024 - 10:36
WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan US congressional delegation will visit Seoul this week for talks with South Korean officials, multiple sources said Saturday.
The delegation includes Korean American Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), chair of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, and Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA).
They are expected to pay a courtesy call on President Yoon Suk Yeol and discuss the strengthening of the South Korea-US alliance in light of North Korean provocations.
The group of US representatives will also meet with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho during their stay.
However, the US lawmakers have not scheduled any talks with South Korean politicians or a visit to the National Assembly, given that the parliamentary elections are only weeks away. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Health care standoff to worsen by med professors' resignations
-
Putin says gunmen of Moscow attack tried to escape to Ukraine
-
Govt. told to reward, not penalize, parental leave takers