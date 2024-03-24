Home

US lawmakers to visit S. Korea this week: sources

By Yonhap

Published : March 24, 2024 - 10:36

Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) (left) and Rep. French Hill (R-AR) (right) listen at the Greenbrier Hotel on March 14, 2024 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) (left) and Rep. French Hill (R-AR) (right) listen at the Greenbrier Hotel on March 14, 2024 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan US congressional delegation will visit Seoul this week for talks with South Korean officials, multiple sources said Saturday.

The delegation includes Korean American Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), chair of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, and Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA).

They are expected to pay a courtesy call on President Yoon Suk Yeol and discuss the strengthening of the South Korea-US alliance in light of North Korean provocations.

The group of US representatives will also meet with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho during their stay.

However, the US lawmakers have not scheduled any talks with South Korean politicians or a visit to the National Assembly, given that the parliamentary elections are only weeks away. (Yonhap)

