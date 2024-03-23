All 5 games sell out on 1st day of new KBO season

Players for the Hanwha Eagles (left) and the LG Twins stand on the field at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul before their Korea Baseball Organization Opening Day game on Saturday. (Yonhap)

All five games on the first day of the new South Korean baseball season sold out Saturday, with over 100,000 fans enjoying the action nationwide.

The defending Korean Series champions LG Twins hosted the Hanwha Eages in front of 23,750 fans at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, according to the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

The game between the Lotte Giants and the SSG Landers at Incheon SSG Landers Park in Incheon, just west of Seoul, was played in front of a sellout crowd of 23,000.

The Kia Tigers brought the Kiwoom Heroes to Gwangju, some 270 kilometers southwest of Seoul, and 20,500 fans packed Gwangju-Kia Champions Field.

The NC Dinos also sold out their home opener against the Doosan Bears at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The Dinos had already announced Sunday that all 17,891 tickets had been snapped up 45 minutes after they went on sale online.

Elsewhere in the KBO, the KT Wiz, last year's runners-up, played the Samsung Lions with 18,700 fans on hand at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul.

With 103,841 fans Saturday, the KBO has now drawn over 100,000 fans on Opening Day for the third time -- after 2019 and 2023.