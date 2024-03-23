LG Twins receive Korean Series championship rings before home opener

LG Twins captian Oh Ji-hwan shows off the 2023 Korean Series championship ring at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, Saturday. (Newsis)

Members of the LG Twins received their 2023 South Korean baseball championship rings before their home opener in Seoul on Saturday.

The Korean Series championship rings were presented before the Twins hosted the Hanwha Eagles to begin their 2024 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season at Jamsil Baseball Stadium.

Representing the team, captain Oh Ji-hwan received his ring from Twins CEO Kim In-seog on the field during the pregame ceremony.

The center of the ring features the image of the Korean Series trophy and the team's logo. There are three stars below the letters "Korean Series Twins 2023," signifying the number of titles the Twins have won. There are 29 rubies, since this was the Twins' first championship in 29 years.

On the left side of the ring, the years in which the Twins won their titles are engraved: 1990, 1994 and 2023. The number and initials for each player are on the right side of the ring for some personal touch.

In last year's Korean Series, the Twins knocked off the KT Wiz in five games. Final scores and dates of each game are engraved on the inner part of the ring.

The Twins' signature stripe patterns are also prominent on the ring.

The Twins said they've produced 173 rings for players, coaches and front office staff members.