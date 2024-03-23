253 candidates sign up for 46 proportional seats in parliamentary elections

Most Popular
253 candidates sign up for 46 proportional seats in parliamentary electionsBy Yonhap
Published : March 23, 2024 - 13:15
A total of 253 candidates have registered to compete for the 46 proportional representation seats up for grabs in the April 10 parliamentary elections, according to the National Election Committee on Saturday.
Major parties have established paper parties, commonly known as satellite parties, for the proportional representation seats in the 300-member National Assembly that are allocated to parties based on the total number of votes they receive.
The committee reported that 38 satellite parties were registered.
A satellite party affiliated with the ruling People Power Party has unveiled a list of 35 candidates for its proportional representation seats, including a female lawyer with disabilities and a North Korean defector-turned-engineer.
A satellite party affiliated with the main opposition Democratic Party has also finalized its roster of 30 candidates for the proportional representation seats.
Notably, Seo Mi-hwa, a visually impaired individual who previously served as a standing committee member of the National Human Rights Commission, tops the list.
