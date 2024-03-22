Congenital diseases of children born from mothers working at Samsung recognized as industrial accidents

Most Popular
-
1
US must continue to invest in 28,500 American troops in S. Korea: USFK commander
-
2
[Exclusive] ILO encourages restraint, dialogue to resolve medical crisis
-
3
'Transfer dating': Why dating without gap touches a nerve in Korea
-
4
US official notes Korean firms' move not to sell used chip equipment to China as 'encouraging'
-
5
Police officer arrested on suspicion of leaking drug probe info over late actor Lee Sun-kyun
-
6
Korea sighs in relief on US Fed's dovish signal
-
7
Mailman dumps thousands of pieces of mail, says he was 'overworked'
-
8
Scandal-ridden envoy returns amid calls for tougher probe
-
9
Seoul rises one spot to 10th in Global Financial Centres Index
-
10
Biggest immigration concern among youths, low-income earners: Competing with foreign workers
Congenital diseases of children born from mothers working at Samsung recognized as industrial accidentsBy Yonhap
Published : March 22, 2024 - 18:53
A government-affiliated agency recognized Friday the risks of unsafe work environments on a fetus after employees who worked at Samsung Electronics Co. during their pregnancy claimed their children's congenital diseases should be covered by workplace accident compensation.
Following a deliberation process, a committee that oversees the compensation concluded that the cases of three women who worked as operators at the chipmaker should be acknowledged as industrial accidents, the Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service said.
"The considerable causality between their children's diseases and the work they carried out has been recognized," it added.
The decision comes three years after the women filed for workplace accident compensation in 2021, citing an array of congenital diseases their children were born with, including those in the kidney, throat and bladder.
It marks the second case in which the institution has recognized the risks of unsafe work environments on the fetus since the revised Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Act went into effect last year.
In December, the institution also approved a request for workplace accident compensation by a nurse whose child was born with a congenital brain disease.
South Korea has so far recognized eight cases of children born with congenital diseases due to their mothers' unsafe work environments, when including four cases that were recognized by the Supreme Court in 2020 before the revised act went into effect. Epidemiologic probes for two other cases are under way. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Doctors split over allocation plan
-
Poet Kim Hye-soon wins at National Book Critics Circle Awards
-
Govt. agencies probed for alleged neglect in NK guard post verification