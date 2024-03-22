[Today’s K-pop] Twice receives 500m views on ‘Feel Special’ video

Twice has amassed 500 million views on YouTube for the music video for “Feel Special,” JYP Entertainment announced Friday.

It is the seventh video from the girl group to reach the milestone, following those of “TT,” “Likey,” “What is Love?,” “Fancy,” “Cheer Up” and “I Can’t Stop Me.”

“Feel Special” is the title track from the group’s eighth EP that was released in September 2019 and renewed a first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group at the time, selling 154,000 units. The EP topped iTunes top albums chart in 26 regions.

Meanwhile, the group performed in Las Vegas last week for its world tour, which resumes in Japan in July for two stadium gigs, in Osaka and Kanagawa. The group's latest EP, “With YOU-th” released last month, debuted atop the Billboard 200, a first for Twice.

