[Today’s K-pop] Twice receives 500m views on ‘Feel Special’ video

[Today’s K-pop] Twice receives 500m views on ‘Feel Special’ videoBy Hwang You-mee
Published : March 22, 2024 - 18:16
Twice has amassed 500 million views on YouTube for the music video for “Feel Special,” JYP Entertainment announced Friday.
It is the seventh video from the girl group to reach the milestone, following those of “TT,” “Likey,” “What is Love?,” “Fancy,” “Cheer Up” and “I Can’t Stop Me.”
“Feel Special” is the title track from the group’s eighth EP that was released in September 2019 and renewed a first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group at the time, selling 154,000 units. The EP topped iTunes top albums chart in 26 regions.
Meanwhile, the group performed in Las Vegas last week for its world tour, which resumes in Japan in July for two stadium gigs, in Osaka and Kanagawa. The group's latest EP, “With YOU-th” released last month, debuted atop the Billboard 200, a first for Twice.
NewJeans’ Danielle named Celine ambassador
Danielle of NewJeans is the new face of Celine, the group's agency Ador said on Friday.
The French fashion house also issued an announcement, saying: “Celine is pleased to announce that Danielle from NewJeans will represent the house as global ambassador.”
Danielle seemingly parted ways with Burberry after about a year and joins Lisa of Blackpink, V of BTS and actor Park Bo-gum to further promote the brand.
All five bandmates of the super rookie group have captivated the fashion world. Minji cinched a deal with Chanel, Haerin signed with Dior, Hanni represents Gucci, while Hyein is with Louis Vuitton.
BTS’ RM logs 100m views with ‘Intro: Persona’ trailer
The trailer video for RM of BTS' solo song had surpassed 100 million views on YouTube as of Thursday, Big Hit Music said Friday.
He achieved the feat with “Intro: Persona,” which was included in the band’s sixth EP, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” in 2019. The single used beats from the intro track of the band’s debut album, “Skool Luv Affair,” and incorporated upbeat guitar sounds and hip-hop rhythms, while the rapper asks “Who the hell am I?” It topped iTunes top songs chart in 44 regions.
In 2022, RM was the third of the group to put out a solo album, with “Indigo” hitting the Billboard 200 at No. 15 and peaking at No. 3, a record for a K-pop solo act at the time, while main track “Wild Flower (With Youjeen)” debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 83.
RM is now serving his compulsory military duty as a member of the Army band.
Ily:1 to drop single for 2nd anniversary
Ily:1 will bring out a digital single next month to celebrate two years since the girl group's debut, agency FNC Entertainment said Friday.
The upcoming single comes about five months since the previous single, “To My Boyfriend,” a remake of a '90s hit song from Fin.K.L. The group has released three singles and two mini albums over the past two years, carving out an image as “pure and innocent.”
In November last year, the six-member act greeted fans in their first meetup in Seoul.
Ily:1 debuted in 2022 with the single “Love in Bloom.” The girl group consists of six members, with two each from Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Four of the bandmates were originally contestants on K-pop competition “Girls Planet 999” in 2021.
