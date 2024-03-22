Cho Min, ex-justice minister's daughter, fined for admissions fraud

Cho Min, the daughter of disgraced former Justice Minister and current Korea Innovation Party leader Cho Kuk, was found guilty of university admission fraud Friday.

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Cho to a fine of 10 million won ($7,500). She was indicted for document forgery and obstruction of business for allegedly collaborating with her mother to submit fabricated documents, including an admission form, a cover letter and a commendation letter, to Pusan National University's Graduate School of Medicine in June 2014.

She is also accused of having conspired with her parents to submit forged documents to Seoul National University College of Medicine in June 2013. The documents included cover letters with false information and a forged internship confirmation letter signed by the director of a human rights law center at Seoul National University Law School.

The prosecution had previously requested a year in prison with three years’ probation.

“We recognize (the defendant's) guilt of all charges,” the court said. “The series of admission fraud crimes is blameworthy of criticism for triggering public mistrust, and causing a sense of despondency and disappointment in many people who worked diligently hoping for fair competition.”

Cho was stripped of her medical license in July. She is currently working as an influencer, posting videos on YouTube.

Earlier in October 2019, Cho Kuk resigned as justice minister, just one month after his appointment, following allegations of academic fraud involving his children.

Cho Kuk was found guilty of multiple charges, including his role in admission irregularities concerning his daughter and son. The conviction was upheld on appeal, and a second appeal is in progress.

Ahead of the April 10 general election, Cho Kuk formed a new political party, the Korea Innovation Party and became its leader.

Her mother Chung Kyung-shim, a former professor at Dongyang University, was released on parole last October after serving one-third of her four-year prison term for her involvement in document forgery related to her daughter's college admission.