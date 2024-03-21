[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink tops 600m views with ‘Shut Down’ music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink amassed 600 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Shut Down,” said label YG Entertainment on Thursday. It is the group’s 15th video to reach the milestone and achieved the feat in about 1 1/2 years. “Shut Down” fronted its second studio album, “Born Pink,” and the hip-hop tune sampling Paganini’s “La Campanella” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 25. It also landed atop Spotify’s global songs chart. The music video, on which the label reportedly spent the largest budget ever, headed straight atop the most-viewed videos in the past 24 hours list from YouTube and garnered 100 million views in five days. Meanwhile, the quartet is expected to make a full-group return next year. Boynextdoor to return with 2nd EP next month

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)

Boynextdoor will bring out its second EP, “How?” on April 15, said agency Pocket Doll Studio on Thursday. It will be the final installment and highlight of its three-part “first love” series that began with debut single “Who!” and continued with first EP “Why…,” as the title of the video it uploaded to give fans a taste of the upcoming album, “Between Who and Why.” The six-piece act debuted with the single album in May and in less than a year, picked up trophies on television music chart shows and year-end award ceremonies. The bandmates are concentrating on every single detail for the new album so that listeners will have faith in them, said Jaehyun in a recent interview with Elle Korea. Zerobaseone tops Oricon chart with 1st Japan single

(Credit: RBW Entertainment) (Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Zerobaseone’s first single in Japan landed atop Oricon’s daily single ranking, according to the latest chart published on Wednesday. Single “Yurayura – Unmeinohana” sold over 187,000 copies on the day of release, breaking the record for a K-pop act’s debut album in Japan, said agency WakeOne Entertainment on Thursday. The single consists of three tracks: titular track, a spin-off of “In Bloom,” and Japanese-language version of “In Bloom” and “Crush,” focus on tracks from its previous albums. Both its first and second EPs, “Youth in the Shade” and “Melting Point," ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly album ranking. In the meantime, the rookie band will hold its first fan concert in the country in Yokohama this weekend to celebrate the release of the single album. Mamamoo’s Moonbyul adds date to solo tour

(Credit: RBW Entertainment) (Credit: RBW Entertainment)