Global Biz Forum 2024 kicks off to navigate era of uncertainty

CEOs and guests pose for group photos at The Korea Herald’s Global Biz Forum 2024, in Seoul, Wednesday. (The Korea Herald)

The fifth edition of The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum kicked off Wednesday at the Floating Island Convention Center on the Han River in Seoul, under the theme "Age of Hyper-Uncertainty: Global Business Opportunities and Trends."

Spanning 13 weeks, the weekly forum serves as a gathering point for leaders in the business and finance sectors, academic experts, diplomats and top civil servants. Its primary objective is to strengthen business networks based on shared interests and goals, as well as to delve into overseas business solutions and investment opportunities.

During the kickoff ceremony, Herald Corp. Chairman Jung Won-ju underscored the pivotal role of the GBF as an insight-sharing platform amid pressing global issues.

"The GBF stands alone as a forum fostering vital connections among leaders and experts from all walks of life," Jung stated. "I have personally gleaned a wealth of knowledge through GBFs. I hope to continue building a robust membership base to achieve collective intelligence on a global level."