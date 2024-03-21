Most Popular
Global Biz Forum 2024 kicks off to navigate era of uncertainty
Forum facilitates discussion among Korean business leaders, experts and foreign envoys to navigate global challenges while also seeking enhanced business opportunitiesBy No Kyung-min
Published : March 21, 2024 - 14:51
The fifth edition of The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum kicked off Wednesday at the Floating Island Convention Center on the Han River in Seoul, under the theme "Age of Hyper-Uncertainty: Global Business Opportunities and Trends."
Spanning 13 weeks, the weekly forum serves as a gathering point for leaders in the business and finance sectors, academic experts, diplomats and top civil servants. Its primary objective is to strengthen business networks based on shared interests and goals, as well as to delve into overseas business solutions and investment opportunities.
During the kickoff ceremony, Herald Corp. Chairman Jung Won-ju underscored the pivotal role of the GBF as an insight-sharing platform amid pressing global issues.
"The GBF stands alone as a forum fostering vital connections among leaders and experts from all walks of life," Jung stated. "I have personally gleaned a wealth of knowledge through GBFs. I hope to continue building a robust membership base to achieve collective intelligence on a global level."
The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young accentuated the necessity for cooperation among business leaders, particularly in an era marked by increased uncertainty.
"I firmly believe that this premier platform will foster collaboration and mutual support among leaders and experts from a broad spectrum of backgrounds,” Choi said, adding that The Korea Herald’s commitment to continuous advancement will facilitate a productive environment for achieving meaningful outcomes.
President of JEI University Lee Nam-sik, who also serves as the head professor supervising the GBF's 13 sessions, delivered a special lecture on future prosperity, exploring sustainable strategies for a brighter tomorrow.
While shedding light on both positive and negative aspects of Korean society, both domestically and in terms of its relations with other countries, Lee remarked, "We are at a critical juncture where we must continuously discuss ways to pool our business efforts, leveraging exponential technology in the era of digital transformation."
The GBF, initiated in 2021, convenes every Wednesday from March 20 to July 3.
