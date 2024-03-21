[Herald Review] In ‘Troll Factory,’ Son Suk-ku walks tightrope of daring docu-like black comedy

“Troll Factory” (AceMaker Movieworks) “Troll Factory” (AceMaker Movieworks)

Son Suk-ku is the kind of actor who doesn’t rest on his laurels -- from melancholic stranger Mr. Gu in a remote town in “My Liberation Notes” to psychopathic kidnapper Kang Hae-sang who perfectly fits the slasher cinematic universe in “The Roundup,” he is one of the busiest, hottest stars in the Korean entertainment scene. This time, his versatility has landed him in another experimental and unprecedented story – documentary-style crime flick “Troll Factory,” skillfully crafted by emerging filmmaker Ahn Gooc-jin. In “Troll Factory,” adapted from the eponymous 2015 novel by Chang Kang-myoung, Son portrays passionate yet unlucky investigative reporter Yim Sang-jin. He breaks news on the wrongdoings of the country’s biggest conglomerate, Manjin Group, but the firm soon manipulates public opinion with larger, captivating headline news, as well as plausible gossip that quickly spreads online. On top of that, a swarm of online commenters flock to leave malicious comments on Yim’s article. Left in despair, Yim is sent home for six months following a suspension at work. But he soon finds himself motivated once again when a strange man approaches him and asks if he wants to discover the truth behind the "internet trolls."

But the more Yim digs into the facts surrounding Manjin and how they fabricate online consensus, the more the audience becomes wrapped up in the story, confused whether this is real or not. It is not the reporter being pranked in this game of truth or dare, but the audience who is being fooled as to whether the conglomerate’s involvement in manipulation of public sentiment through internet commenters is true or mere hearsay. The director has cleverly unspooled a distinctively Korean story, including how society views “giregi” -- a derogatory combination of the Korean words for “reporter” and “garbage” to express anger and frustration over reporters writing toxic, fake or clickbait stories.

