[Photo News] Commerce & industry day

President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) and business leaders attend this year's Commerce & Industry Day ceremony held in Seoul on Wednesday. From right: LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Minister for Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, Yoon, and K Group Chairman Chey Tae-won who doubles as chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Yonhap)