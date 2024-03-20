Home

XG to kick off first world tour

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : March 20, 2024 - 14:30

Girl group XG (Xgalx) Girl group XG (Xgalx)

Japanese K-pop band XG is to hold its first world tour since its debut in March 2022.

XG released the schedule poster of its first world tour "The First Howl" on its official social media channel. The silhouette of a wolf, which brings up the image of the group's official fan club Alphaz and the world tour title Howling, is drawn on the background of the schedule poster.

The world tour will begin in Japan on May 18 and 19 in Osaka, and Yokohama on May 25 and 26, followed by concerts in several Asian cities -- Seoul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore and Taipei. The group will also perform in North America in October and Europe in November.

Although an all-Japanese team, the seven-member girl group with the Japanese label Xgalx was trained in Korea under a K-pop idol training system and bills itself as a K-pop group.

XG has performed at several international music festivals and the title track of its third single, "Left Right," was ranked among the Rolling Stone's top 100 best songs of the 2023.

World tour poster of XG (Xgalx) World tour poster of XG (Xgalx)

