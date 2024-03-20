XG to kick off first world tour

Most Popular
-
1
Koreans more open to foreigners in society than LGBTQ+: data
-
2
Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community
-
3
New marriages bounce back buoyed by international couples
-
4
NK leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers
-
5
Dyson founder visits Seoul for global debut of new hair dryer
-
6
Leaders call for action against threats to democracy posed by AI
-
7
Disgraced ex-K-pop star released after serving time for sex crimes
-
8
Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul
-
9
Yoon accepts resignation of senior aide over intimidating remarks to reporters
-
10
Trump unlikely to unravel IRA: experts
XG to kick off first world tourBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : March 20, 2024 - 14:30
Japanese K-pop band XG is to hold its first world tour since its debut in March 2022.
XG released the schedule poster of its first world tour "The First Howl" on its official social media channel. The silhouette of a wolf, which brings up the image of the group's official fan club Alphaz and the world tour title Howling, is drawn on the background of the schedule poster.
The world tour will begin in Japan on May 18 and 19 in Osaka, and Yokohama on May 25 and 26, followed by concerts in several Asian cities -- Seoul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore and Taipei. The group will also perform in North America in October and Europe in November.
Although an all-Japanese team, the seven-member girl group with the Japanese label Xgalx was trained in Korea under a K-pop idol training system and bills itself as a K-pop group.
XG has performed at several international music festivals and the title track of its third single, "Left Right," was ranked among the Rolling Stone's top 100 best songs of the 2023.
-
jy@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Jung-youn
More from Headlines
-
Ambassador to Australia likely to return home soon
-
KMA leaders grilled again over trainee doctors' walkout
-
Yoon envisions 'villa' redevelopment, culture and art belts