[New Neighbors] Is S. Korea a racist country?

Raj, an Indian resident of South Korea for nine years, was shocked during a visit to Busan when a club bouncer bluntly informed him and his friends, "You cannot enter because you are Indian." Despite their objections, they were directed to a neighboring club, only to encounter a notice explicitly barring entry to Indian and Pakistani men due to alleged rule-breaking tendencies.

The incident gained widespread attention after Raj's video of the discriminatory notice went viral, courtesy of Indian YouTuber Nikita Thakur, whose re-upload sparked discussions among viewers about the prevalence of such discrimination in Korea.

Being denied entry into a club because of nationality or perhaps skin color is not something new in South Korea. In 2017, an Indian student studying in Korea recounted a similar experience to local media, where he was singled out for refusal at a club in Itaewon, while his peers from other countries were allowed entry. The club allegedly had a policy banning individuals from certain countries, including India and Pakistan.

While some Koreans argue that Korea is not a racist country, citing rare occurrences of physical violence towards foreigners, the reality of discriminatory practices suggests otherwise. Despite the absence of overt physical assaults, instances of racial discrimination persist in Korean society, as evidenced by these troubling incidents.

According to a 2023 report by US News & World Report, South Korea ranks ninth out of 79 countries in the world in terms of racism.

A 2020 survey conducted by Segye Ilbo, also showed that 69.1 percent of 207 foreigners residing in Korea were experiencing discrimination or had faced hate attacks. While direct physical assaults accounted for only 3.4 percent of cases, instances of indirect discrimination, such as cautious gestures or hostile eye contact, comprised 32.9 percent. Moreover, 16.4 percent reported enduring personal insults, including verbal abuse, while 10.6 percent cited unfair treatment, such as wage discrimination.

Racial discrimination in Korea occurs depending on whether the foreigner's country of origin is a developed country, according to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. In other words, discrimination occurs depending on the economic level of the country of origin, whether it is a rich or poor country. For example, Koreans are more likely to discriminate against Black people from developing countries than Black people from the US.

According to a 2019 report by the NHRCK, 56.8 percent of 310 immigrants answered that Koreans discriminate based on “country of origin.” Also, 36.9 percent said Koreans discriminate based on their “economic level.”

“The way Koreans treat foreigners varies dramatically depending on whether they come from a developed country or not. Koreans tend to perceive foreigners first by their skin color, and then by their country of origin,” an official from the NHRCK explained.

Another NHRCK report showed that immigrants and foreigners feel discrimination even at public institutions.

In a survey conducted in 2019, immigrants highlighted immigration offices and courts as the locations where they experienced the highest levels of discriminatory treatment. Out of 310 immigrants surveyed, 41.0 percent reported encountering discrimination in courts, while 35.2 percent experienced similar treatment at immigration offices.

Some Koreans recognize this discrimination against immigrants as a problem, too. According to the NHRCK's 2022 Human Rights Awareness Survey of 16,148 Koreans, only 41 percent of Koreans said that the human rights of immigrants living in Korea are guaranteed equally to those of Koreans.

Foreigners protesting

Regina, head of the Yongin Filipino Community, which counsels on problems experienced by seasonal workers, said, “Even when seasonal workers report unfair treatments, such as unpaid wages or having their passports taken away, to the police stations or government offices, public officials try to solve the problems by siding with Korean business owners or Korean brokers rather than helping foreign workers.”

Immigrants and foreign workers point out that there is already a large number of foreigners residing in Korea, and they argue that Korea is no longer a country that can function properly without the labor of foreigners. Therefore, they say, the Korean government must make efforts to not discriminate against them.

“The number of immigrants in Korea has reached nearly 2.5 million, or 5 percent of the total population, as of January. The Korean government and business owners brought in migrant workers because they needed them, and they are working in various industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, fishing, construction and service. Many industries in Korea are now unable to sustain without migrant workers,” Udaya Rai, head of the Migrants Trade Union, said on Sunday holding a protest outside Seoul Station.

He stressed that the nation should put in efforts to protect them, saying the nation lacks a comprehensive law addressing all forms of discrimination, compounding the challenges faced by marginalized communities.

Like him, human rights activists and immigration policy experts emphasize the prevailing social inequality, including racism, faced by minorities in Korea, highlighting the absence of legal protection. Alongside Japan, Korea is the only country among OECD member nations without such a law. Since 2007, anti-discrimination bills have been proposed more than a dozen times at the National Assembly, but none have passed the final stage, mainly due to backlash from conservative religious groups who took issue with protection for sexual minorities.

“In Korean society, conservative Protestant groups are at the forefront of opposition to the legislation largely because homosexuality goes against their religious beliefs,” Jang Ye-jeong, an activist from the South Korean Coalition for Anti-discrimination Legislation said.

For example, there are currently four anti-discrimination bills pending in the National Assembly. Therefore, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea's policy committee tried to discuss the anti-discrimination bill as a major issue in June last year, however, the discussion was reportedly blocked by Rep. Kim Hoi-jae, a Protestant Christian.

“Also, lawmakers seem to feel less of a need to enact anti-discrimination legislation because they are not the ones being discriminated against, but rather vested members of Korean society," Jang added.

“To turn this homogeneous society into an open community for immigrants, there must first be a law that guarantees them protection from racial discrimination. As Korea moves to open up more on immigration, the anti-discrimination law is a must,” Yoon In-jin, a sociology professor at Korea University told The Korea Herald.

Foreigners experiencing discrimination have been filing complaints to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. For businesses placing a sign that foreigners are not allowed, the human rights watchdog has been issuing its recommendation that such practices of restricting entry based on race and skin color are unacceptable. But such a recommendation is not legally binding.

“In order to abolish racial discrimination, it is most important to enact legal systems such as anti-discrimination laws and it is necessary to expand exchanges between Korean indigenous people and immigrants and to create cultural diversity and human rights guidelines in the mass media,” the NHRCK report said.