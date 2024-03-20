Delivery worker commended for helping police catch kidnapper

Park Gwan-yong (left) holds a certificate of commendation he received Tuesday from the Seoul Gangbuk Police Station in recognition of his contribution to the arrest of a suspected kidnapper. (Gangbuk Police Station)

A 50-year-old South Korean man received a certificate of commendation from police on Tuesday for helping to catch a suspected kidnapper.

Park Gwan-yong, who works as a delivery driver, was awarded the certificate at a ceremony at the Gangbuk Police Station in Seoul, for his contributions to the arrest on March 10.

"This is the first certificate I received since the perfect attendance award I got in school. ... I feel so proud and honored, thinking someone like me can be commended," Park was quoted as saying.

Park said he is a little afraid that the suspect may try to get revenge on him, but added he would not hesitate to do the same in the future. "I think it's only natural to want to help as much as I can," he said.

Three kidnapping suspects had been traveling in a car from Geumcheon-gu, southwestern Seoul, to Gangbuk-gu in the northeastern part of the city. The victim, who was taken late at night on March 9, reported the kidnapping via the phone as the incident took place. The victim told police the kidnappers had mentioned Suyu-ri in Gangbuk-gu, which led police to search the area.

Police stationed in the area found the car and apprehended all but one suspect, who saw the patrol cars and fled the scene on foot. Police then pursued the suspect.

Park, who was on his motorcycle delivering food at the time, saw what happened and blocked the suspect's path with his motorcycle. Park said he felt a little scared because of the suspect's build, and that he was also concerned that he would have to pay for the food if anything went wrong.

The suspect gave up without much of a struggle and was taken in by police. The suspects are being investigated on charges of illegal confinement, punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 7 million won ($5,200).