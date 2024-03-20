Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community

    Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community
  2. 2

    Koreans more open to foreigners in society than LGBTQ+: data

    Koreans more open to foreigners in society than LGBTQ+: data
  3. 3

    NK leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers

    NK leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers
  4. 4

    Dyson founder visits Seoul for global debut of new hair dryer

    Dyson founder visits Seoul for global debut of new hair dryer
  5. 5

    New marriages bounce back buoyed by international couples

    New marriages bounce back buoyed by international couples
  1. 6

    Leaders call for action against threats to democracy posed by AI

    Leaders call for action against threats to democracy posed by AI
  2. 7

    Asiana Airlines wins data transfer certification in China

    Asiana Airlines wins data transfer certification in China
  3. 8

    Disgraced ex-K-pop star released after serving time for sex crimes

    Disgraced ex-K-pop star released after serving time for sex crimes
  4. 9

    Dispute heats up over dispatch of scandal-ridden envoy to Australia

    Dispute heats up over dispatch of scandal-ridden envoy to Australia
  5. 10

    Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul

    Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul
소아쌤

S. Korea, US conduct river-crossing drills near border with N. Korea

By Yonhap

Published : March 20, 2024 - 09:49

    • Link copied

An armored tank crosses a makeshift bridge during river-crossing drills held in Hwacheon, 89 kilometers northeast of Seoul on March 13, 2024. (Korean Army 3rd Corps) An armored tank crosses a makeshift bridge during river-crossing drills held in Hwacheon, 89 kilometers northeast of Seoul on March 13, 2024. (Korean Army 3rd Corps)

South Korea and the United States have been conducting river-crossing drills near the border with North Korea to enhance the interoperability of their troops, Seoul's Army said Wednesday.

The exercise has been under way on the Imjin River in the border city of Paju, located 37 kilometers north of Seoul, since March 11, according to the Army.

Approximately 470 troops from the South Korean Army's 5th Armored Brigade and an engineering battalion under the US 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division have joined the two-week drill.

About 65 pieces of equipment, CH-47D Chinook helicopters, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, K1E1 tanks and short-range surface-to-air missiles were mobilized for the exercise.

The drills focused on ensuring interoperability among the allies' river-crossing assets and establishing operational methods capitalizing on their combined military equipment, the Army said. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines