[팟캐스트] (569) ‘반반’ 결혼 어때?

진행자: 박준희, Ali Abbot

[Weekender] A new equation in sharing costs of marriage

기사 요약: 결혼에 드는 비용을 반씩 부담하는 ‘반반 결혼’ 택하는 사람들 늘어나

[1] Newlyweds, single men and single women interviewed by The Korea Herald generally envisioned an equal partnership founded on equal contributions -- be it financially, in terms of their roles, or both. Yet, in reality, men still pay more to cover the costs of marriage. Women say they are willing to contribute more, but are often limited by practical reasons, such as modest savings.

* Newlywed: 신혼부부

* Envision: (특히 앞으로 바라는 일을) 마음속에 그리다; 상상하다

* Found on: ~에 기초하여 설립하다

* Cover: 가리다; 부담하다

[2] Who pays what for a marriage can be influenced by a complex interplay of factors, involving not only the two individuals tying the knot, their relationship dynamics and respective financial situations, but also the expectations and contributions of each of their families.

* Interplay: 상호작용

* Tie the knot: 결혼하다; 매듭짓다

* Expectation: 기대; 요구

* Contribution: 기여; 이바지

[3] But Kang Kyung-seok, 34, who got married last year, could assert one thing clearly: the part of the marriage tradition that assigns the responsibility for providing a home to the groom only is obsolete for his generation.

* Assert: 주장하다

* Assign: 맡기다; 배정하다

* Groom: 신랑

* Obsolete: 구식의

[4] Nowadays, young people often discuss the concept of a “half-and-half marriage,” meaning equal financial contributions from the two, although he rarely saw couples doing so in reality.

* Nowadays: 요즘에는

* Discuss: 상의하다; 논의하다

* Rarely: 드물게

기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240315050678

