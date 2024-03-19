[Graphic News] History of moon landings

Most Popular
[Graphic News] History of moon landingsBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : March 20, 2024 - 08:01
The successful landing of lunar probe Odysseus, developed by Houston, Texas-based private space company Intuitive Machines, on the moon on Feb. 22 has rekindled a race of space powers to explore the moon.
With Odysseus’ successful landing, the United States began its Artemis program to reestablish a human presence on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
Odysseus will collect data necessary to send astronauts to the region in the next few years.
So far, the US, the former Soviet Union, China, India and Japan have succeeded in landing on the moon, and the competition for lunar exploration is heating up.
