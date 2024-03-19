KNSO to perform John Williams’ cinema music

The Korean National Symphony Orchestra will bring the music of a living legend, John Williams, to the stage this weekend.

The concert, under the baton of conductor Anthony Gabriele, will showcase the American composer’s iconic scores for the “Indiana Jones" series,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Jurassic Park," "Schindler's List," the "Star Wars" series and “Harry Potter,” demonstrating the evolution of his music from the 1980s to the early 21st century.

Williams has composed music for over 100 films, earning numerous awards and nominations throughout his career, including five Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and 25 Grammy Awards. His compositions are characterized by their memorable melodies, rich orchestrations and ability to enhance the emotional impact of the films they accompany.

Gabriele, a British conductor known for his work with "Film with Orchestra" concerts, will visit South Korea for the first time in 28 years.

The concert will also provide a multidimensional viewing experience with Choi Jong-bum’s media art inspired by film scenes, particularly the vast cosmic landscapes of “Star Wars” and the magical world of “Harry Potter.”

The concert will take place at 5:00 pm on Saturday at the Seoul Arts Center. Ticket prices range from 10,000 won to 70,000 won.