    Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community

    NK leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers

    Dyson founder visits Seoul for global debut of new hair dryer

    Leaders call for action against threats to democracy posed by AI

    Asiana Airlines wins data transfer certification in China

    Dispute heats up over dispatch of scandal-ridden envoy to Australia

    Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul

    Disgraced ex-K-pop star released after serving time for sex crimes

    Trump unlikely to unravel IRA: experts

    Yoon says medical licenses should not be used as tool against people

피터빈트

[Photo News] K-water partnership with cambodia

By Korea Herald

Published : March 19, 2024 - 17:05

    • Link copied

Korea Water Resources (or K-water) CEO Yun Seog-dae (left) and Cambodian Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology H.E. Thor Chetha talk during a meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday. The two leaders discussed plans to enhance collaboration on water initiatives, including the upcoming smart water management project in Phnom Penh. As a key member nation of K-water’s Asia Water Council, Cambodia seeks official development assistance and cooperation funds to address water challenges. (K-water)

