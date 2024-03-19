[Photo News] K-water partnership with cambodia

Most Popular
[Photo News] K-water partnership with cambodiaBy Korea Herald
Published : March 19, 2024 - 17:05
Korea Water Resources (or K-water) CEO Yun Seog-dae (left) and Cambodian Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology H.E. Thor Chetha talk during a meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday. The two leaders discussed plans to enhance collaboration on water initiatives, including the upcoming smart water management project in Phnom Penh. As a key member nation of K-water’s Asia Water Council, Cambodia seeks official development assistance and cooperation funds to address water challenges. (K-water)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
