Tripitaka Koreana texts to be digitized: CHA

The Tripitaka Koreana, the most complete collection of Buddhist texts, laws and treaties carved on 81,258 wooden printing blocks in the 13th century, will be digitized for public viewing by 2027, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration.

The agency will make prints of the woodblocks housed at Haeinsa, a temple in South Gyeongsang Province, on hanji, Korea’s traditional mulberry paper, and scan the pages. The public will be able to access the digital files as early as 2027.

“The project began last year, and for this year, we will be going over studying the woodblocks and thinking of ways to best preserve them,” a CHA official handling the project said of the plans underway on Tuesday.

“Starting next year, we will be coming up with how we can go about presenting our digitization efforts, the way we can create the best user-friendly conditions for the heritage,” the official added, referring to UNESCO-enlisted woodblocks and Haeinsa, a Buddhist temple established in 802.