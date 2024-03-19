Huh Kyung-young sued for sexually harassing female followers

Huh Kyung-young, a cult leader, singer and fringe politician who has run in presidential elections multiple times, faces accusations of sexually harassing over 20 female followers. He has denied the allegations.

The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police said Tuesday that 22 members of “Sky Palace,”a cult group founded and led by Huh, filed complaints, asking the police to investigate the leader’s alleged misconduct.

They claimed that at the cult’s headquarters in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, Huh conducts a ritual called an “energy healing” session, during which he has women sit on his lap and hug him, claiming this act will cure their illnesses and improve their lives. Each session requires participants to pay 100,000 won ($74) for attendance, and yet it still manages to attract 50-100 attendees.

The women said Sky Palace prohibited the use of any recording devices during the sessions. They were also required women to sign a written pledge agreeing not to raise any issues with the activities occurring during the sessions.

The police have interviewed the complainants and plan to summon Huh soon as the accused in a potential sexual harassment case.

Huh has categorically denied all the allegations raised against him.

The 74-year-old Huh gained public attention as an eccentric figure in Korean politics, having participated in multiple major elections, including three presidential races and one for Seoul mayor.

He currently holds the title of the honorary chair of the National Revolutionary Party, which he founded. On its official website, the party pledges to write off all debt owed by households and give every Korean aged 18 or older COVID-19 pandemic livelihood support in the amount of 100 million won ($74,648).

On a personal level, he claims to have an IQ of 430 and magical abilities, including levitation and walking much faster than others by warping space and time. In 2009, he released his debut single, "Call Me," and has since released several more tracks.