New 'Star Wars' franchise 'The Acolyte' starring Lee Jung-jae to stream on Disney+

By Lee Yoon-seo

Published : March 19, 2024 - 15:25

    • Link copied

Teaser poster for Teaser poster for "Acolyte" (Disney+)

Disney+ on Tuesday announced that the new “Star Wars" series, "The Acolyte," will be released exclusively on the streaming platform service on June 5.

"The Acolyte" is an eight-part live-action series set in the High Republic era, a century preceding the events of "Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace." The series follows the story that unfolds as Jedi, or the users of the energies of the Force, are faced with a slew of mysterious events.

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, known for his role in a slew of hit titles such as "Squid Game" and "Hunt," plays one of the lead roles in the series. Helmed by Emmy-nominated creator Leslye Headland, the series will co-star US actor Amandla Stenberg of “Everything, Everything" and British and Spanish actor Dafne Keen of “His Dark Materials."

Disney+ also unveiled the new movie’s first Korean teaser poster on Tuesday. The poster reads "In an age of light, a darkness rises."

The official trailer for the series is set to be released Wednesday on StarWars.com -- the official website for the "Star Wars" franchise.

"The Acolyte" will mark Lee's debut in an American series. Lee signed with the US-based talent agency, the Creative Artists Agency, in February.

