Intricate plot compelled Lee Bo-young to join 'Hide'

Korean veteran actor Lee Bo-young, known for her roles in hit titles such as "I Can Hear Your Voice," said her new mystery series showcases an intricately crafted storyline.

The 12-part drama series narrates the story of Na Mun-yeong (played by Lee), a prosecutor-turned-lawyer who faces a series of ominous events after her husband goes missing.

The drama series is based on the Welsh thriller television series "Keeping Faith," which was broadcast on BBC One Wales in 2018.

"When I pick a series, I like to pick a role where (the character's) narrative builds up as the drama unfolds. However, in this series, Mun-yeong is in a position where she is constantly bombarded with shocking events. As such, there was no narrative about (Mun-yeong that I could build)," said Lee, during a press conference held in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.

Initially, Lee doubted whether she could play the role well. As she read the script, however, her curiosity was sparked. "After I read the script for the first six episodes, (the producers) said I had to decide," Lee said.

She decided to take the role because "Hide" had an incredibly tightly woven plot, she explained.

"The show was a series of constant twists, and I kept shooting while being continuously curious about the plot," she added.

Asked how she felt about "Hide" competing against large-scale dramas such as "Queen of Tears" and "Wonderful World" that air at similar times on tvN and MBC, respectively, Lee said she is not pressured about the competition.

"I don't feel pressured. My last work, 'Agency,' felt like it was being solely broadcast on one platform, so there was a desire for 'Agency' to get a good viewership rating. However, that's not the case this time," she said.

"Hide" is streaming platform Coupang Play's first original work to also air on television. New episodes are streamed on Coupang Play at 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The episodes are aired on JTBC starting at 10:30 p.m. on the same days. The first episode will be released this Saturday.