BoA to return with new single

K-pop legend BoA is returning to the scene with a new single.

According to her agency SM Entertainment, BoA's new track "Emptiness" will be released on March 26. It has been 16 months since her last comeback in November 2022 with her third mini album, "Forgive Me."

For "Emptiness," BoA participated in writing the lyrics, composing and arranging the Afrobeat-based pop track, according to the agency.

The teaser image for the new song, released on BoA's official social media at midnight on Tuesday, shows BoA and the male protagonist leaning on each other but staring in different directions.

BoA has composed and written lyrics for songs on several albums. Examples include "Only One," her seventh full-length album, "Kiss My Lips," which featured the title track of her first self-written song, and "Forgive Me," the title track of her third mini-album.

BoA, who debuted in 2000 at the age of 13, has become one of the best-known K-pop stars, often referred to as "The Star of Asia." This year, the 25th year since her debut, has seen BoA expand her reach beyond singing to include acting and producing.