Tuggle joins Goyang, Yourside in promoting pet-related industries

Tuggle joins Goyang, Yourside in promoting pet-related industriesBy Korea Herald
Published : March 19, 2024 - 10:26
DAO Research Institute, operator of pet service platform Tuggle, signed a memorandum of understanding with the city government of Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and the Yourside volunteer group to collaborate on developing pet-related industries, officials said Tuesday.
The memorandum was to ensure that the DAO Research Institute, Goyang Industry Promotion Agency, Goyang City Research Institute and Yourside will combine their resources to enhance their cooperation across various sections of the industry.
"We expect this agreement to invigorate the pet-related industry and lay the foundation for sustainable growth in the pet industry, as well as expand welfare projects for abandoned animals," an official from DAO Research Institute said.
The DAO Research Institute is best known for operating e-commerce-based pet service platform Tuggle, the main features of which include customized product recommendations for pets. According to the platform's officials, a portion of its revenues go to aid welfare and awareness of abandoned animals, providing support for animal shelters and related organizations.
The company has been working with Yourside and about 200 volunteers to shelter abandoned animals. Their recent efforts include volunteer activities regarding the rescue of animals from a breeding farm in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.
Last year, around 1,400 dogs were rescued from the illegal facility, which was found to have abused its animals in substandard management and care of the dogs. The shocking incident was publicized through local media, with footage and photos showing dogs suffering from severe health issues, including malnutrition.
Tuggle says its goal now is to launch its own brand to "grow the domestic pet food industry and reduce dependency on foreign products."
"With 'Yourside,' we aim to establish our own shelter in the future, and through this MOU, we will strive to improve the treatment and perception of abandoned animals and enhance pet welfare," an official from Tuggle said.
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
