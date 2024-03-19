Seoul shares open lower ahead of FOMC meeting

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started lower Tuesday as investors awaited the US Federal Open Market Committee's meeting this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 27.32 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,658.52 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the US stock market closed higher, mainly led by tech shares, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 0.82 percent.

The FOMC is set to start its two-day rate-setting meeting Tuesday.

In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.37 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.5 percent.

Carmakers kicked off lower as well, with Hyundai Motor decreasing 0.62 percent and Kia losing 4.61 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis lost 1.49 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,337.4 won against the US dollar, down 3.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)