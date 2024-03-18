[Graphic News] Immigration is most important problem facing US: survey

Over a quarter of Americans - 28 percent - perceive immigration to be the most important problem facing the US, now surpassing the “government” as the most often cited problem.

The figure marks the first time since 2019 that Americans consider immigration the country’s most important problem.

More than half of the US adult respondents said “large numbers of immigrants entering the United States illegally” is a critical threat to US vital interests, the survey said.

The government was the second most important problem, followed by the economy, inflation and poverty.