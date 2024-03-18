[Graphic News] Immigration is most important problem facing US: survey

Most Popular
-
1
Koreans, Americans differ on prestigious jobs: lawmakers vs. firefighters
-
2
Disgraced ex-minister rises as major threat to ruling party
-
3
Only half of S. Koreans willing to marry: data
-
4
Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community
-
5
Summit for Democracy opens in Seoul in mega-election year
[Graphic News] Immigration is most important problem facing US: surveyBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : March 19, 2024 - 08:01
Over a quarter of Americans - 28 percent - perceive immigration to be the most important problem facing the US, now surpassing the “government” as the most often cited problem.
The figure marks the first time since 2019 that Americans consider immigration the country’s most important problem.
More than half of the US adult respondents said “large numbers of immigrants entering the United States illegally” is a critical threat to US vital interests, the survey said.
The government was the second most important problem, followed by the economy, inflation and poverty.
More from Headlines
-
NK leader directs super-large multiple rocket launcher drill
-
Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community
-
Dispute heats up over dispatch of scandal-ridden envoy to Australia