Trump unlikely to unravel IRA: experts

Woo Tae-hee, executive vice chair of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delivers an opening remark at a forum titled "Navigating challenges and opportunities of future Korea-US trade," held at the business group's headquarters in Seoul, Monday. (The KCCI)

Korean businesses are unlikely to face a massive challenge by possible shift in US trade policies resulting from the 2024 US presidential election but they should get ready for small hiccups, experts on international trade said on Monday.

“From the US perspective, Korean companies are very important partners in trade and investment. … Since the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement has been revised in a way that satisfies US constituencies, there may be hiccups (in the trade relationship) after the presidential election, not a massive problem,” Kate Kalutkiewicz, a senior managing director at Washington-based trade consulting firm McLarty Associates said during a Korea-US Trade Forum hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul.

US experts on international economics and trade, along with attorneys from major Korean law firms, gathered to examine the potential impact of the 2024 presidential election on US economic policies, including President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act.

The investments and jobs created by foreign companies investing in the US enjoy support across a wide swath of political parties and in key states, so candidates and policymakers in Washington will not want to see the IRA policies weakened, according to Kalutkiewicz.

“Whether the Republicans or Democrats are in power in the White House and Congress, the idea that the US needs to expand the tools in its toolkit to address unfair competition, not only directly from China but through China's investments in other markets, is going to be probably the new focus of trade policy,” she said, joining the forum virtually.