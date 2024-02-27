[KH explains] Why Korea has been so quick to adopt ‘global minimum tax’

An assortment of banknotes (Getty Images) An assortment of banknotes (Getty Images)

South Korea has become one of the first countries to implement the so-called “global minimum tax rule” this year, which aims to ensure companies pay at least 15 percent tax on corporate income, regardless of where they operate. The initiative aligns with international efforts to tackle tax avoidance by major corporations, as they often seek refuge in low-tax jurisdictions. Korea is one of about 20 nations to adopt the new rule so far, while some countries, including the US, are still gauging the impact it will have on their industries. Based on extensive interviews with tax authorities and researchers, The Korea Herald delves into the reasons and methods underlying the implementation of the new scheme. What is 'global minimum corporate tax'? The global minimum corporate tax ensures that large multinational corporations pay a minimum tax rate of 15 percent regardless of their location. Agreed upon by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Group of 20 Inclusive Framework, the rule aims to stop countries from competing to offer the lowest tax rate and to prevent big businesses from avoiding tax by shifting their profits to other jurisdictions. For over a decade, the OECD has spearheaded negotiations concerning the taxation of cross-border digital services and came up with a two-pillar tax plan. The first pillar deals with how to tax digital services across borders, while the second pillar is about setting a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent. Often dubbed the "digital tax" in Korea, the agreement has the support of 145 countries, representing over 93 percent of the global economy. While the first pillar is still under negotiation, the second pillar, embodying the 15 percent minimum corporate tax, has already been implemented in over 20 countries including South Korea, the UK, Canada and Japan. Korea was the first to pass the law in December. More nations are expected to follow suit throughout the year.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Getty Images) The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Getty Images)

How it works Under the minimum tax system, multinational companies making over 750 million euros ($812.3 million) in annual sales must pay at least 15 percent in taxes on their profits in each country where they do business. If the total tax paid by a company's subsidiaries in a country is less than 15 percent, the parent company has to make up the difference. Primarily, the parent company pays the extra tax to the country where its headquarters are located, following a rule called the "Income Inclusion Rule" under the second pillar. If that country hasn't adopted the rule yet, other countries can collect the extra tax under a supplementary provision known as the "Under-Taxed Payments Rule." However, no country has implemented the latter yet. Companies have to report and pay any extra taxes within 15 months after the end of the fiscal year, with an extension to 18 months for the first year the minimum tax rule comes into place. First-mover advantage? The global minimum corporate tax rule took effect in Korea starting Jan. 1. This means that Korean companies with annual sales surpassing 750 million euros -- about 1 trillion won -- twice within the past four fiscal years, fall under the scope of this new regulation. These conglomerates must make sure that their subsidiaries worldwide pay at least 15 percent corporate tax in any global jurisdiction. Companies subject to taxation must report and pay taxes to the local authorities by the end of June 2026. For now, Korea is adhering to the Income Inclusion Rule for Korea-based firms, but cannot levy additional taxes on foreign companies. The Korean government aims to implement the supplementary Under-Taxed Payments Rule in 2025, saying its earlier adoption will help enhance its readiness for the wider implementation of the scheme among countries.

LG Energy Solution's cylindrical battery cell production line at its Ochang plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province (LG Energy Solution) LG Energy Solution's cylindrical battery cell production line at its Ochang plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province (LG Energy Solution)