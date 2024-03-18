Dyson founder visits Seoul to unveil new hair dryer

James Dyson, the founder and chief engineer of UK appliance giant Dyson, introduces the company's new Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer, at XYZ Seoul in Seongsu-dong, Seoul on Monday. (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)

James Dyson, the founder and senior engineer of Dyson, visited Seoul on Monday to unveil the company’s new hair dryer, the Dyson Supersonic Nural.

The new hair dryer, which is designed to better protect hair and the scalp from heat, made its global debut in Korea, one of the brand’s top-selling markets.

The 76-year-old Dyson founder showed his appreciation for the local market as he took the stage to introduce the new product in person.

“What we are trying to do is keep the moisture in both the hair and the scalp. An unhealthy scalp is not only unsightly and itchy, but it means the hair is going to be unhealthy as well," Dyson said during the unveiling event held in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul.

"So the aim with all Dyson hair products is to keep the temperature down on the hair and scalp."

The new Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer uses infrared light technology dubbed, "Time of Flight," to measure the distance between the user's head and the device, and automatically adjusts the heat temperature to lessen the damage to the scalp and hair, according to Dyson.

When the scalp protection mode is turned on, the LED lighting on the device turns red to signal that the device is at its highest temperature. As the device gets closer to the hair and scalp of the user, the light turns to orange and then to yellow to inform the user that the heat has been lowered to 55 degrees Celsius.