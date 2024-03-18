Home

Noel Gallagher to return to Korea in July

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : March 18, 2024 - 14:43

    • Link copied

Noel Gallagher's concert poster (Live Nation Korea) Noel Gallagher's concert poster (Live Nation Korea)

Noel Gallagher, the lead guitarist and a vocalist of 1990s megahit rock band Oasis, will visit Korea in July.

Live Nation Korea, the organizer of the concert, said the singer-songwriter will hold a concert at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on July 26. Local indie rock band Silica Gel will be the opening act.

Gallagher posted an image to promote the concert on his Instagram and added, in Korean, "You are all living young and invincible, right? See you in the summer." His most recent performance in Korea was just eight prior, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in southern Seoul in November last year.

Gallagher wrote and composed most of Oasis' hits, including "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova." He also played lead guitar and shared vocals with his younger brother, Liam. The singer-songwriter abruptly quit Oasis in 2009 after years of fighting with his brother, sometimes even on the stage. Since 2010, he has performed with a band as Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Gallagher has shown special affection for Korean fans since Oasis' first concert in Korea in 2006. After last year's gig here, he posted pictures of the performance on Instagram, writing, "You beautiful bats! You are the best. See you next year. Stay Young and Invincible."

Noel Gallagher (Live Nation Korea) Noel Gallagher (Live Nation Korea)

