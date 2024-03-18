Home

Kim Jong-kook to hold first Japan fan meeting in 16 years

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : March 18, 2024 - 14:43

(Turbo JK Company)

Singer Kim Jong-kook will meet his Japanese fans in April for the first time in 16 years.

The "Loveable Fanmeeting in Japan 2024" will be held at the Tempo Harbor Theater in Osaka, Japan, on April 6, according to his agency Turbo JK Co.

Kim Jong-kook's last fan meeting in Japan took place in Tokyo in 2008, and he last performed in Japan in Tokyo and Osaka in 2010. Kim's agency noted that the singer is preparing a variety of events to entertain his fans, as it has been a long time since his last visit.

In the run-up to the fan meeting, Kim's new song, "Arrival of Spring," will be released at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, marking the singer's first solo song release since "My Love" in January 2022.

Kim debuted in 1995 as the leader and vocalist of the three-member boy band Turbo. After his first solo album in 2001, the singer steadily established himself as one of Korea's leading vocalists with his distinct voice. Kim has also appeared in various entertainment shows.

