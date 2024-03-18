Korean Air to expand flights to pre-pandemic levels

Korean Air on Monday said it plans to expand the number of its international flights for the upcoming summer season, elevating its operational rate to nearly 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

From March 31 through Oct. 26, the company will resume operations of weekly flights to four cities, including China’s Zhengzhou and Zhangjiajie, as well as Zurich and Bangkok.

The Incheon-Zurich route will have three weekly flights to meet the high demand for summer travel to the Swiss city among Korean passengers. For the Chinese routes, the airline will reinstate three weekly flights to Zhangjiajie, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, and four weekly flights to Zhengzhou, another popular holiday destination for Koreans.

The Gimhae-Bangkok route will have daily flights from April 25, resuming after a nearly four-year hiatus.

Korean Air said it will increase flights to popular cities, especially those in Europe, South Asia and North America, depending on demand.

Flights to Budapest will increase from three to four per week, while the Incheon-Dallas route will have daily flights as the US city is becoming a key gateway to the US.

The airline said that it will continue to monitor seasonal elements that affect travel demand on its global network to provide optimal schedules and improve customer experiences.