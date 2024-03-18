Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Koreans, Americans differ on prestigious jobs: lawmakers vs. firefighters

    Koreans, Americans differ on prestigious jobs: lawmakers vs. firefighters
  2. 2

    Disgraced ex-minister rises as major threat to ruling party

    Disgraced ex-minister rises as major threat to ruling party
  3. 3

    Summit for Democracy opens in Seoul in mega-election year

    Summit for Democracy opens in Seoul in mega-election year
  4. 4

    Only half of S. Koreans willing to marry: data

    Only half of S. Koreans willing to marry: data
  5. 5

    Med professors to resign starting March 25

    Med professors to resign starting March 25
  1. 6

    Ryu Joon-yeol, Han So-hee confirm dating since early 2024

    Ryu Joon-yeol, Han So-hee confirm dating since early 2024
  2. 7

    Hyundai, Kia hit 5m in eco-friendly car sales

    Hyundai, Kia hit 5m in eco-friendly car sales
  3. 8

    Jungkook of BTS updates life in Army

    Jungkook of BTS updates life in Army
  4. 9

    S. Korean convicted for bringing in and selling NK books

    S. Korean convicted for bringing in and selling NK books
  5. 10

    Health minister voices grave concern about looming resignations of medical professors

    Health minister voices grave concern about looming resignations of medical professors
소아쌤

Caregiver dies and donates organs, saving 2 lives

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : March 18, 2024 - 13:49

    • Link copied

Im Bong-ae (right) poses with her twin grandsons. (Korea Organ Donation Agency) Im Bong-ae (right) poses with her twin grandsons. (Korea Organ Donation Agency)

The organs donated by a 62-year-old woman who worked as a volunteer caregiver for elderly citizens were used to save the lives of two people, the state-run organ donation agency said Monday.

The bereaved family of Im Bong-ae agreed to donate her liver and both of her kidneys after she was declared brain dead on Feb. 29, according to the Korea Organ Donation Agency. Im had collapsed and lost consciousness as she was coming home after making a meal for a senior citizen on Feb. 11 and never recovered despite medical treatment.

Im's family chose to honor the wishes of the deceased, who told them she wanted to donate her organs to help others in need when she died. The KODA said her organs were given to two patients who were in critical need.

"We sincerely thank the donor, and her family who helped carry out her noble deed. She had devoted her life to her family and to helping those who are sick and in need," said KODA chief Moon In-sung.

The deceased was the second oldest of five siblings born to a family in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province. According to the agency, Im was a vivacious person who was always happy to help out her family and anyone around her.

More from Headlines