Study finds decline in young workers' job satisfaction and sense of meaning

Korean workers are experiencing decreased job satisfaction, amid an increasing tendency to value financial gains and a healthy work-life balance, a report showed Sunday.

According to research conducted in 2023 by the Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training, which surveyed 1,500 individuals aged between 18 and 64, Koreans rated the importance of their jobs in their lives at an average of 4.58 out of a possible 7, down by 0.87 point from 5.45 reported in 2007. In terms of pride in their jobs, the rating came to 3.17 out of 5, indicating a decline of 0.19 point from the 2007 figure of 3.36.

The level of job satisfaction also declined from 64.1 out of 100 in 2007 to 63.14 last year.

The survey showed that more Koreans are placing greater emphasis on the economic aspect of their jobs, with a score of 4.71 out of 7, up from 4.49 in 2007. Less value is being placed on hard work over personal lives, with the rating dropping from 3.43 out of 5 in 2007 to 3.06 last year.

This trend was particularly pronounced among young Koreans in their 20s and 30s. Individuals in the age bracket of 18 to 29 reported the lowest score on the importance of their jobs at 4.41, whereas seniors aged between 50 to 64 reported the highest score at 4.77. In 2007, young Koreans in the corresponding age group had a score of 5.44, while older counterparts scored 5.35.

Similarly, the younger generation in the 18 to 29 age group had the lowest score on job satisfaction at 58.8, in contrast to those in their 50s and 60s at 66.71.

The study included foreign countries for comparative analysis.

Among the four nations researched by the institution in 2007 and last year -- Japan, the United States, Germany and South Korea -- South Korea reported the steepest fall in the average rating for job importance, while the United States showed the smallest decline.

The US and Germany experienced an increase in job satisfaction over the period.

Based on the findings, the researchers stressed the need to support young Korean workers, as their job satisfaction lags behind older workers. Researchers also called for policy measures to tackle issues specific to this demographic, such as non-regular employment, encompassing aspects like income, working conditions and job security.

The institution has been releasing its report since 1998 every four years. Reports in 2007 and 2023 were specifically carried out for international comparison. Last year, the institution expanded its research to include one more Asian country, China, which reported the second-highest score in terms of the importance of jobs at 4.86, following the US at 4.87. Japan recorded the lowest score of 4.52.