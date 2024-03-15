Samsung C&T shareholders vote down activists' dividend hike proposal

Oh Se-chul, the president leading the construction division at Samsung C&T, speaks at the 60th general shareholders meeting at the Samsung Global Engineering Center in Seoul on Friday. (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)

Samsung C&T has made it through a challenging proxy season with its shareholders backing its 10 percent increase plan for dividend payouts, averting resistance from activist funds that called for significantly higher returns. Its shares sank nearly 10 percent after the general shareholders meeting took place Friday.

The company's proposal to pay a dividend of 2,550 won ($1.90) per common share and 2,600 won for each preferred share was approved. Among valid stocks with voting rights, 77 percent voted for the plan at the meeting held at Samsung Global Engineering Center in Seoul.

The total dividend payout for the fiscal year of 2024 has been confirmed as 417.3 billion won, up 10.9 percent from a year earlier.

Five foreign activist funds, including City of London Investment Management and Whitebox Advisors, proposed a plan for the company to pay 4,500 won for each common share and 4,550 won per preferred share, some 75 percent higher than Samsung's proposal.

Over the activist funds' proposal, Samsung expressed concerns the "substantial cash outflow" would cause business management difficulties, and urged shareholders to vote against the proposals.

As the foreign activist funds combined hold a mere 1.46 percent -- far below the possession of the Samsung Group ownership family amounting to over 30 percent -- the voting result was largely expected. But the activist proposal still garnered 23 percent, showing that many minority shareholders desired an enhanced shareholder return policy.

"Even though the figure represents less than half of the shareholders, it still shows shareholders are not that satisfied with Samsung's current shareholder return plan," a stock analyst said under the condition of anonymity.

At the shareholders meeting, the activist funds' proposal demanding the company buy back 500 billion won of its own shares also fell through, with 18 percent in favor and 72 percent either against or abstaining.