Kia CEO: EV3 to lead mass market shift to electric

Kia CEO Song Ho-sung on Friday said the automaker is set to lead the mass adoption of electric vehicles with the upcoming launch of the EV3, its most affordable model to date.

“Despite recent fluctuations in demand, the future of electric vehicles is undeniable. Leveraging the success of our EV6 and EV9 models, we are poised to introduce the EV3 this year, finally delivering a viable option for the average consumer,” Song said in the company's annual shareholders' meeting.

The EV6, released in 2023, and the EV9, launched in 2024, received much praise. The EV9 was named the North American Car of the Year.

He further detailed Kia's proactive steps towards supporting the EV3's launch, including enhancements in production, sales ecosystems and software solutions. This includes the development of the EVO Plant, a dedicated EV manufacturing facility at Kia Autoland Hwaseong, in Gyeonggi Province.

Kia revealed the EV3's price point of around $30,000 at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. According to data from Cox Automotive, the average transaction price for electric cars was $53,469 in July 2023, compared to $48,334 for gas-powered vehicles.

Song also identified its purpose-built vehicles, revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show this year, as Kia's future growth pillar and core business. Set to commence services next year, Kia's PBVs are versatile, customizable electric vehicles tailored for commercial use, catering to diverse applications like robotaxis and delivery services.

Kia sold over 3 million vehicles globally in 2023, including 536,660 in Korea and 2.563 million internationally, marking its most successful year since its inception in 1962. Despite this achievement, sales of EVs saw minimal growth, with a modest 3.8 percent increase from the previous year.

“Last year marked a historic achievement for us, but we're mindful of the challenges ahead. With the EV3, our strategy centers on the affordable mass adoption of EVs and expanding into new markets, preparing us to face economic and geopolitical uncertainties with agility and a focused approach,” said Song.